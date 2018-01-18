Maluma and Natalia Barulich are taking their relationship to the next level. The GPS singer and the model were seen packing on some serious PDA during a romantic stroll around Italy on Thursday, January 18. The Colombian heartthrob and Natalia were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they took in the sites and shared a couple of kisses, after enjoying a boat ride in Portofino.

Maluma and Natalia took a romantic stroll around Portofino Photo: The Grosby Group

Maluma, 23, and Natalia, 26, have yet to make their relationship Instagram official, but both took to the social media platform to share some moments from their time in the beautiful country. On Thursday, Natalia posted a photo of herself striking a fierce pose in Portofino. Alongside the photo, she penned: "Ohh my pistachio ice cream."

A post shared by Ναtαlία Bαrulίch (@natalia) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Meanwhile, the Corazón singer posted a video on Wednesday, January 17, showing off his high-fashion style as he walked the scenic streets of Genova. "Italian vibes 🇮🇹🖤,” he simply captioned the video.

Maluma and Natalia have kept fans wondering about their relationship status since late last year. The model appeared as the singer’s leading lady in his steamy video for his single, Felices Los 4. After the video’s release, the pair were spotted in November sharing a table and holding hands during the Global Gift Gala in Mexico.

The Colombian singer took the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show Photo: Getty Images

Maluma has been enjoying his time in Italy. On Saturday, January 13, the star celebrated Milan Fashion Week by walking in Dolce & Gabbana’s Men’s Fall Winter 2018/2019 presentation. The F.A.M.E musician not only took the runway as a model, but also closed out the show with a performance of his two hits, Corazón and Felices Los 4.