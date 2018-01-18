Eiza González and Justin Timberlake kiss and tackle current events in Supplies video

Eiza González is the leading lady in Justin Timberlake’s futuristic world. The Filthy singer released the video for his latest single Supplies on Thursday, January 18 — and there is no stopping the two. The video starts with Justin sitting in front of a number of television screens that flash images of Harvey Weinstein, various protests and President Donald Trump, before he transitions into a dystopian society — where he rescues the Baby Driver actress.

Eiza stars alongside Justin in his latest video for Supplies Photo: Youtube

From that point, the pair fall in love as they travel through the future. For the duration of the futuristic track, Eiza leads Justin through a distressed town, a scene that looks like it was pulled out of The Matrix, and a rally where she is Queen. The pair sneak in a little romance as the SexyBack singer sings the bridge — while they embrace before they end the video in a ruined city.

The video, which is the second single off of Justin’s highly-anticipated Man of the Woods album, was directed by Dave Meyers and features a cameo by the song’s producer and Justin’s BFF Pharrell Williams. Justin, who will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, had fans guessing about the project when pictures of him and the Mexican beauty surfaced from a shoot late last year.

WATCH EIZA AND JUSTIN'S SUPPLIES VIDEO BELOW