Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have fashionable date night after Malibu beach PDA

Fifty Shades of PDA! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin enjoyed a fashionable date night on Tuesday, January 16, in Los Angeles. The rumored new couple couldn’t hide their affection for each other while attending the launch of Stella McCartney's autumn 2018 collections at SIR Studios.

"They were in the main room, which was quite empty and were holding hands the whole time," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were talking to Mark Ronson and a few people approached him."

The actress and singer enjoyed a PDA-filled date night in Los Angeles on January 16 Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Meanwhile another onlooker told Us Weekly, “Dakota and Chris were super affectionate with each other,” adding, “She was whispering in his ear, rubbing his back and was super smiley. She seemed happy to be there with him.”

The 28-year-old actress and 40-year-old singer’s outing to the star-studded event comes days after they were photographed strolling a beach in Malibu. In photos published by HOLA!, the Fifty Shades Freed star can be seen leaning on the Coldplay frontman, while wrapped in each other’s arms.

Dakota and Chris were spotted getting cozy on a beach in Malibu Photo: © 2018 Backgrid/The Grosby Group Spain

The pair first sparked dating rumors late last year. Dakota was spotted attending Coldplay’s concert in Argentina back in November. Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with.