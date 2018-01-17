Elsa Pataky on filming 12 Strong with Chris Hemsworth: 'It was deep, deep emotions'

It’s always family first for Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth — however the pair strayed from their usual agreement of filming at separate times to leave their kids to film their latest movie 12 Strong together. “We did break our rule,” Elsa told HOLA USA! during the premiere of the film in New York City on Tuesday, January 16. “But it was actually not a long time away, so I thought it was a good experience for both of us to have — doing what we love and what we are passionate about. I loved it.”

CLICK FOR MORE PICTURES FROM THE 12 STRONG WORLD PREMIERE

VIEW GALLERY Elsa said that she and Chris broke one of their rules of leaving their kids while filming 12 Strong together Photo: Getty Images

The 41-year-old plays the wife of Chris’ character, who has to stay behind with their family while he is deployed to Afghanistan after the September 11 terror attacks. “It was an amazing character and a lot of emotions,” the mother-of-three said. “I wanted to honor all of the wives of the soldiers also, who have that time away from their husbands."

MORE: Elsa Pataky on the perks of working with her husband in 12 Strong

Discussing her role, the Spanish actress added: “It was deep, deep emotions. And every time I see the movie I almost cry. I leave my husband for two weeks and it just makes me sad, and I talk to him everyday. These women leave their husbands and they don’t know where they are or even if they are going to come back. So I think it’s really hard and a difficult role.”

VIEW GALLERY Elsa and Chris are parents to three children Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Inside Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus' Burning Man-themed celebration

While the pair have worked in the entertainment industry for years, their favorite job is being parents to their three children — India, five, and three-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan. As for whether her kids will follow in her and Chris' footsteps, Elsa admitted, “I don’t know, they look like stunt doubles, because they do crazy things." She continued, "Between both of us, it’s an explosion of activity and strength. They don’t stop. But whatever they want to do, we will support.”

CLICK BELOW TO SEE ALL OF CHRIS AND ELSA'S SWEETEST QUOTES