Michelle and Malia Obama enjoyed a mother-daughter weekend in Miami. The former first lady was joined by her and Barack Obama’s 19-year-old daughter for a getaway to the Magic City. On Saturday, January 13, Michelle and Malia were seen taking a stroll on Miami Beach with a group of friends and a few secret service personnel.

The 53-year-old looked beach ready wearing a white bikini, which she paired with matching white denim shorts and a white cover up. Michelle kept her tresses covered with a black bandana and completed her look with sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Michelle and Malia enjoyed a mother-daughter weekend in Miami Photo: Getty Images

Malia looked equally stylish sporting a cropped hoodie over her black bikini bottoms and dark shades. The Harvard student held on to a book and her smartphone as she and her mother made their way back to their hotel room. Barack, who appeared on David Letterman’s new Netflix special My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, didn’t make an appearance during the girls trip. However, noticeably absent was his and Michelle’s 16-year-old daughter Sasha, who spent the weekend in Cancun with a friend.

A few hours later, the mother-daughter duo were seen eating at Miami hotspot Prime 112. Michelle and Malia dined privately in the wine room with four other friends. The popular restaurant, which is located in the historic Browns Hotel on Ocean Drive, is a favorite amongst celebrities including, Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey and Alex Rodriguez, who dined at the eatery the same night as the Obama women.

Malia is a freshman year at Harvard University Photo: GC Images

Malia is enjoying her extended holiday break before she returns to Harvard to complete her freshman year. Along with her visit to Miami, the teenager also joined her family to celebrate Christmas together in Hawaii. Before the holidays, Malia was seen kissing Rory Farquharson, a former British public school boy with ties to the British royal family, whom she met at the prestigious university.