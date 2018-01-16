Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova introduce newborn twins with tender photos

Enrique Iglesias is in baby heaven! The Bailando singer took to his Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, to share the first photo of one of his and Anna Kournikova's newborn twins. “My sunshine,” the doting dad, 42, simply penned alongside a picture of himself snuggling close to one of his sleeping babies. The adorable duo coordinated in grey ensembles wearing their hoodies up for the tender photo.

Shortly after, Anna posted a picture of herself giving one of her babies a sweet kiss on the cheek with the same caption. HOLA! confirmed last month that the Spanish singer and his longtime love welcomed twins — a boy and a girl named Nicholas and Lucy. The former tennis star, 36, reportedly gave birth to her bundles of joy in Miami on December 16. That same day, Anna posted three photos on Instagram of herself on a boat in Miami wearing an oversized windbreaker jacket from Enrique’s tour.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY The Spanish singer shared a photo of himself and one of his newborn twins Photo: Instagram//enriqueiglesias

The notoriously private couple, who skipped Enrique's half-sister Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco's wedding in December, kept the pregnancy a secret. Back in 2011, Anna opened up about her desire to one day start a family, telling Women's Health, "I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt." She continued, “I love taking care of people.”

MORE: How Anna Kournikova hid her pregnancy

Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of the singer’s Escape music video. Talking about marriage last summer, Julio Iglesias’ son told the Sun, “We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle.”

VIEW GALLERY The couple welcomed their son and daughter on December 16 Photo: Instagram/annakournikova

Enrique added, “I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent.”