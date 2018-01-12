Camila Cabello has a fan in Elton John! The Havana singer couldn’t believe the news when she heard that the Rocket Man listened to her music and gave her accolades. “OH MY GOD ELTON JOHN KNOWS MY NAME," the 20-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, in response to a video shared by one of her fan sites of Elton’s latest interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 with Matt Wilkinson. During the chat, the Candle in the Wind singer predicted that 2018 will be a great year for the newly-minted solo artist.

Camila Cabello received compliments from Elton John Photo: Getty Images

“I just think she’s going to have an amazing year, cause she’s just so much fun” he said during the podcast. “She’s got a great voice, and she has a great attitude.” Adding, that he “just loves” her. “There’s a vibrancy in her. It makes me feel good, makes me want to get up and dance." If the British legend ever got the chance to meet the Crying in the Club singer, he says he would tell her, "'You make me happy…your records make me smile.'”

MORE: Eva Longoria praises "fierece" Latina Camila Cabello

Camila, who also ended up on former President Barack Obama’s 2017 End of the Year playlist, released her self-titled debut album on Friday, January 12. The Never Be the Same singer shared her excitement with fans via a special message on Instagram. “First and foremost I want to thank you for sticking with me. You guys love me in the most innocent and pure and genuine way you can love a person. And I feel so lucky I get to have people in my life that care about me so much,” she wrote.

Camila's self-titled debut album was released January 12 Photo: Getty Images

“Thank you for always being such an amazing support system in my life and for being so patient with me as I’ve been making this album,” she continued: “These songs have been my babies for a year now and now they belong to you. This past year has been full of new adventures, new challenges, new fears and new courage. But one thing that has remained constant is us.”

MORE: Camila gets sultry for latest GUESS campaign

The former member of Fifth Harmony wrapped her post by sending out a personal thank you to all of her fans. “I love and care for each and every one of you so much. Even if I haven’t gotten the chance to say it in person yet, and the relationship and bond we’ve built between all of us is one of the best things that will ever happen to me. I can’t wait for the new memories we’re about to make. Thank you for believing in me.”