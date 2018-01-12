Angelina Jolie has been linked to a new man – 16 months after splitting with Brad Pitt. This week, the 42-year-old actress was romantically linked to Cambodian filmmaker and lyricist, PraCh Ly. However, according to People, the rapper is just a “friend.” A source told the publication that Angelina “isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time, with her focus solely on her children.” Angelina and PraCh are thought to have been introduced through Loung Ung, the human rights activist and author behind the book, First They Killed My Father – the inspiration for Angelina's Netflix movie.

Angelina Jolie is not dating Cambodian filmmaker PraCh Ly Photo: Hubert Boesl/Wenn

Angelina, 42, made a glamorous return to the spotlight last week, as she stepped out for the Golden Globes, accompanied by her 14-year-old son Pax. The actress is also a mother to Maddox, 16, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, whom she shares with Brad. The former couple confirmed their separation in September 2016, and at the end of 2017 Angelina spoke about their decision to make a film together, less than a year before their split.

The Maleficent star wrote and directed By the Sea, which she co-starred with her husband. During an interview on the Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, she concluded it "may not have been a good idea". She explained: "I wanted us to do some serious work together, and I wanted to see him do that kind of work. So I thought that it could be a good way for us to communicate. And I think in some ways it was. And in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness during that situation that carried on."

Angelina and Brad decided to end their marriage in September 2016 Photo: Joe/WENN

Alluding to their relationship, she added: "Things happen for different reasons. You know, why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel the way about it we did when we made it? I'm not sure." Brad, meanwhile, previously spoke about the couple's split in a candid interview with GQ saying: "If you love someone, set them free. Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. It doesn't mean [expletive] all to me until, you know. Until you live it."