Enrique Iglesias is back with a sexy new song and video to heat up the winter! On Friday, January 12, the new dad released his latest single El Baño. The Spanish-language track, which translates to "The Bath," stays true to his Latin roots. For his latest uptempo track, Bad Bunny tests out his vocal chops singing instead of rapping. The 42-year-old, who just welcomed twins with his longtime love Anna Kournikova, created the perfect visuals to accompany the single. Enrique joined forces with director Maxim Bohichik to create the video that also features Eric Roberts and newcomer Polyanna Uruena.

In it, the Spanish singer tries to win over the young model's affection while Eric controls the timeline of their various meetings in the video that was shot in both Los Angeles and Miami. The sultry release follows the announcement that Enrique received an IHeart Music Award nomination for Favorite Latin Song for his hit, Subeme la Radio. El Baño is the latest single from his upcoming eleventh studio album out later this year.

WATCH ENRIQUE'S LATEST VIDEO BELOW