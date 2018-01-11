Jessica Alba celebrates ‘beautiful life’ with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have created beautiful memories together over the past 14 years. To commemorate her husband’s 39th birthday on Wednesday, January 10, the Into the Blue star shared some of their special moments on Instagram. Along with ten photos, the mom-of-three penned a heartfelt tribute celebrating the father of her children.

“My babe @cash_warren#happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby,” the 36-year-old actress penned.

VIEW GALLERY Jessica shared ten candid and loved-up photos to celebrate her husband's birthday Photo: Instagram/jessicaalba

She added, “You are the calm and voice of reason, always keeping things in perspective and seeing the beauty and light in every circumstance. I love you more than words could explain and I’m so proud to be your partner in life.”

Jessica shared nine photos of herself with Cash over the years. Meanwhile the final image shows Cash lovingly gazing at his newborn son Hayes. The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed their third child, Hayes, on December 31. Jessica and Cash are also parents to daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six.

VIEW GALLERY The couple tied the knot in 2008 and share three children together Photo: Instagram/jessicaalba

Following the birth of their first son, Cash shared a photo of himself with his baby boy writing, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know... you're so lucky to have her by your side."

He continued, "You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017."