Ivanka Trump's daughter has impressive voice singing to dad Jared Kushner

Not only can Ivanka Trump’s daughter speak Chinese, but she can also sing! Arabella Kushner showed off her impressive pipes singing to her father Jared Kushner on his 37th birthday (January 10). President Donald Trump’s six-year-old granddaughter sang Happy Birthday with some help from her younger brothers — Joseph, four, and Theodore, one, — in a sweet video shared by Ivanka. “Whoa,” the Women Who Work author said after her little girl finished serenading Jared during their family celebration at home.

Earlier in the day, the first daughter penned a heartfelt tribute for her husband of over eight years. Attached to a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Theodore in 2016, Ivanka wrote, “Happy birthday, Jared! Thank you for being the most amazing father, husband, and best friend I could have dreamed of. Here's to you! 🎂.”

WATCH ARABELLA SING BELOW