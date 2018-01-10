Ricky Martin is livin’ la vida married life! HOLA! USA can confirm that the Puerto Rican singer and artist Jwan Yosef have tied the knot. Clarifying his relationship status with E! News on Monday, January 8, Ricky, 46, said “I’m a husband. I’m a husband, but we are doing a heavy party in a couple of months.”

He added, “We’ve exchanged vows and we swear everything and we signed all the papers that we needed to sign. Prenups and everything.”

VIEW GALLERY Ricky is a father to nine-year-old twin boys Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ricky popped the question to Jwan back in 2016. He revealed to Ellen DeGeneres at the time, “Instead of saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something.’ I said, ‘I want to spend my life with you.’ And he was like, ‘What is the question?’ [I said] ‘Would you marry me?'”

In November, the American Crime Story actor opened up to HOLA! USA for his December cover about his wedding plans. He said, “When I get married, I want to shout it from the roof. I have said in many interviews: my wedding will last three days and everyone will find out.” He also noted that his humanitarian work in Puerto Rico and his Las Vegas residency show put planning on hold but that he and his then-fiancé were hoping for a spring wedding.

VIEW GALLERY Ricky opened up to HOLA! USA's December/January issue about his wedding plans Photo: Richard Phibbs

As for the location, Ricky said, “Well, I do not think it could be in Puerto Rico, because my partner’s family is in Syria.” “Unless things change, I wouldn’t be able to invite his family. We’ll see where we’re going to do it, but certainly a wedding dressed in white, barefoot, at the edge of the sea, in my land it has to happen.,” he continued. “Then, I will marry in several countries, but, definitely, that party in Puerto Rico needs to happen.”

Ricky, who is a father to nine-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, admitted on Sunday, January 7, that he wants to expand his family. “I want four more pairs of twins,” he told E! News. “I would love to have a big family. Yes, I do want a big family, but there's a lot going on at the moment with a lot of work, wedding, it's a lot going on. So we're going to put things in order first and then we're going to get ready for many more kids.”