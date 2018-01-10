Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter has made history at only four-months-old! The tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder’s little girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is the youngest person to grace the cover of Vogue alongside her mother.

Inside the February issue, the 36-year-old opened up about having an emergency C-section after her daughter's heart rate dropped. Recalling the moment newborn Alexis was placed on her chest, Serena said, “That was an amazing experience," adding, "And then everything went bad.”

VIEW GALLERY Serena and her daughter Alexis appear on the cover of Vogue's February issue Photo: Mario Testino

The day after giving birth, the tennis player revealed that she was short of breath due to blood clots in her lungs, which led to her staying in the hospital for six days. During her stay, Serena's C-section wound popped open from her intense coughing spells that were caused by the pulmonary embolism. When the new mom returned to surgery it was discovered that she had a large hematoma in her abdomen, which was the result of a lifesaving blood thinner.

Serena, who spent the first six weeks of motherhood unable to get out of bed, admitted that she has experienced a range of emotions since welcoming her baby girl. “Sometimes I get really down and feel like, Man, I can’t do this,” she confessed. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments—the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane.”

VIEW GALLERY Serena gets candid about motherhood and how her little girl has inspired her comeback Photo: Mario Testino

Serena, who married Alexis in a lavish wedding in New Orleans on November 16, is now balancing motherhood with her quest to get back on the court. The tennis star admitted that her new role has given her a new approach to achieving her goal of 25 grand slam titles. She said, “I think having a baby might help."

Serena explained, “When I’m too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born. Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.”