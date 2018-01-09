Selena Gomez made some changes to her Instagram. Fans took notice when the 25-year-old unfollowed nearly 300 accounts on the social media platform. The Wolves singer unfollowed some close friends and colleagues including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and the cast of 13 Reasons Why. The Hands to Myself singer didn’t let everyone go. Selena continues to follow 37 accounts, including best friend Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Jessica Alba.

VIEW GALLERY Selena Gomez unfollowed 300 accounts on Instagram Photo: Getty Images

Fans also noticed that the singer, who has the most followers on the social network, changed her profile picture to a throwback picture of her mother Mandy Teefey, which may come as a surprise. According to TMZ, the pair argued after Selena reconciled with her on and off boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

A source told the site: "It's been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay. This wasn't just about Justin. It's true her family doesn't approve of Justin, but this wasn't just over a fight about him."

VIEW GALLERY The Wolves singer has the most followers on the social media platform Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

Although she made changes to the account, Selena showed no signs of slowing down on the social media platform. On January 7, Selena shared a reflective message with her fans outside of her old home in Grand Prairie, Texas. "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get," she captioned the photo of her sitting on the steps of the house. "In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."