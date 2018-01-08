Jessica Alba was on mom duty during the Golden Globes. While the 36-year-old was unable to attend the 75th annual award show on Sunday, January 7, she wore the evening’s unofficial black dress code — like her fellow actresses did on the red carpet — to support Time's Up – a new movement combating injustice and inequality in the workplace.

The mom-of-three, who welcomed her son Hayes on December 31, shared an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding her baby boy, which she simply captioned: “Momlife.” Jessica wore a black shirt in the photo and covered her exposed chest with a black heart emoji.

Jessica Alba shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son Photo: Instagram/JessicaAlba

Ahead of the awards show, Jessica revealed that she would be wearing black. She stated, “#timesup #equality at home nursing my baby boy wearing a black in solidarity with all who demand equality and respect. 👊🏽🖤 #endsexualharassment#equalpay #equalrights#whywewearblack.”

Jessica’s message was accompanied by a photo from the movement that read: "On Sunday we wear black to stand in solidarity with women and men everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you're doing. Join us." The 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony made headlines this year for its politically charged edge. The majority of the winners used their time in the spotlight to speak out against sexual harassment and gender inequality, while most of the A-list attendees wore black.

Jessica and Cash welcomed their son Hayes on December 31, 2017 Photo: Instagram/cash_warren

The awards show took place one week after Jessica welcomed her third child with husband Cash Warren. The couple, who are also parents to daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six, announced their exciting new arrival on Instagram. Jessica posted the first photo of her little boy sleeping, which she captioned: "Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5.”

Cash also shared a picture of his son, while praising his wife in a heartfelt tribute. He penned, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know... you're so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017."