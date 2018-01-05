FC Barcelona soccer players kicked 2018 off by spreading joy at hospitals. Shakira’s longtime love Gerard Piqué and Leo Messi were among several players who took part in the Spanish soccer club’s traditional New Year visit to hospitals around the city of Barcelona on Friday, January 5.

Scroll below for video

The soccer stars spent time with patients following their team’s first open door training session of the year with 12,346 fans. Gerard traveled to the Ronald McDonald House where he played a competitive game of foosball (table football) with youngsters and fellow teammate Denis Suárez.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Gerard played foosball at the Ronald McDonald House on January 5 in Barcelona Photo: Miquel Benitez/WireImage

Meanwhile, Leo Messi and Luis Suárez dropped by the children’s section of Hospital Sant Pau, where they jumped into medical wear. The FC Barcelona soccer players posed for selfies with excited children, signed jerseys and passed out gifts.

Gerard’s hospital visit follows his recent trip to the United States. The 30-year-old and Shakira, 40, celebrated Christmas in New York City with their two sons Milan, four, and Sasha, two. The foursome were all smiles sitting courtside at a Knicks game on December 25.

VIEW GALLERY Leo and Luis posed for photos with young fans Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

In Shakira's September HOLA! USA cover story, the mom-of-two opened up about she and Gerard balance their family life with their demanding careers. The Colombian singer shared: “We try to do the best we can. There’s a lot of love; that’s the foundation of any family. You have to take care of it and dedicate time. Family is the most important thing for me; the rest is secondary.”