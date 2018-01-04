Eva Longoria is one of the many women who will bring a strong message to the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7. The mom-to-be spoke to the New York Times about her decision to wear all black during the awards ceremony. “This is a moment of solidarity not a fashion moment,” the 42-year-old said. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

Eva Longoria spoke to the New York Times about the red carpet blackout Photo: Getty Images

Eva and a host of other women and men in Hollywood will wear all black to send a message that sexual misconduct will no longer be tolerated in Hollywood or anywhere in the world. It is reported that over 30 actresses will wear the shade during Sunday's show. Some of Hollywood’s leading men such as Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hiddleston and Armie Hammer will also take a stand with the women.

While the movement has gotten a lot of support, some people are suggesting that the women should celebrate their newfound power with brighter hues, instead of distracting from the issue by wearing one particular color. No matter how solidarity is shown during the ceremony, the fight for justice will continue in Hollywood.

Eva has joined Penélope Cruz, America Ferrera, Gina Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana and more women in the entertainment industry for the new Time’s Up movement, launched on January 1. The organization was created to provide financial resources, a legal defense fund and legislative support to those who have experienced any form of sexual harrassment or inequality in Hollywood and work environments across the nation.