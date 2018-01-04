Leonardo DiCaprio is back in L.A. with a new woman. The 43-year-old was spotted returning from his ski vacation with 20-year-old Argentinian model Camila Morrone. The model stepped off of a private jet on Tuesday, January 2 ahead of the Oscar-winner, who kept a low-profile in a hoodie, jeans and dark sunglasses. The aspiring actress looked stylish in a blush pink coat by Acne Studios with jeans, sunglasses and her long tresses in a ponytail.

VIEW GALLERY Leonardo and Camila returned to L.A. after a vacation in Aspen Photo: The Grosby Group

Leo and Camila spent their cold holiday with the humanitarian’s good friend Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 11, and Otis, eight. While Leo remained off the grid during the trip, Camila took to her Instagram to share various pictures with her 1 million followers. The Death Wish actress shared a host of selfies from the ski slopes and photos showcasing her winter style in front of the idyllic views.

VIEW GALLERY Camila is a 20-year-old model from Argentina Photo: The Grosby Group

The supermodel, whose latest film Never Going Back will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and the Titanic star have been linked since early December when he was seen leaving her house. Leo, who ended his relationship with girlfriend Nina Agdal in the beginning of 2017, was seen in September spending time with supermodel and former girlfriend Toni Garrn. The pair reunited at the UNITAS Gala against Human Trafficking and spent some time in NYC hotspot 1Oak.

The actor will be making the rounds as awards season kicks off this weekend with the Golden Globes. Time will tell if Cami will be by his side as he is honored at Sean Penn's J/P Haitian Relief Organization Gala on Saturday.