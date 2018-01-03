America Ferrera’s growning baby bump got some very special “blessings.” The mommy-to-be took to her Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to share a special moment between her and her best girls. ‘Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP,” the 33-year-old captioned the photograph of Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel with their hands on her baby bump. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars were all smiles as they reunited for the sweet photo.

America's baby bump got the 'blessings' from her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera

On New Year’s Eve, America shared via Instagram the news that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams would welcome a child this year. "We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear 😘.” The Ugly Betty star is the latest member of the group to become a mother. Last year, Amber welcomed her baby girl Marlow Alice with husband David Cross. Alexis and her partner Vincent Kartheiser have a one-year-old son. And Blake Lively shares daughters, James, three and Ines, one, with husband Ryan Reynolds.

America and her husband Ryan announced that they are expecting their first child Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera

In May, America, Blake and Alexis came together to support Amber’s latest film, Paint it Black. During the premiere, Amber opened up to HOLA! USA about the special bond she has with the three women “We like to FaceTime a lot and show each other our kids,” Amber shared. “We talk about whatever and sort of catch up.” She continued: We’ve come so far from the girls we were. We were all 16. Life is amazing.”