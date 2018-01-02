Eva Longoria is looking forward to taking on her new role of motherhood in 2018. The Desperate Housewives alum took to her Instagram account on Monday, January 1, to celebrate the New Year and the exciting adventure awaiting her.

Alongside a photo of herself and others cradling her growing baby bump, the mom-to-be penned, “New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! 🙏🏻 #HappyNewYear #2018.”

VIEW GALLERY Eva showed off her growing baby bump in a picture celebrating the New Year Photo: Instagram/evalongoria

HOLA! confirmed last month that Eva and her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón, who tied the knot in 2016, are expecting their first child, a son, together. The Mexican businessman is already a father to daughters Natalia and Mariana and son Jose from his first marriage to Natalia Esperón.

Eva, 42, and José, 49, spent their final days of 2017 in South Florida. On Friday, December 29, the pair celebrated the New Year with friends at Juvia in Miami Beach. An onlooker tells HOLA! USA that couple was “kissing and hugging” throughout the night. The Telenovela star wore a black outfit and sneakers for the outing.

VIEW GALLERY The actress spent the holidays in Miami, where she hung out with pal Olivia Munn Photo: Instagram/oliviamunn

The following evening, on December 30, Eva stepped out for another night on the town dining at Seaspice on the Miami River. After dinner, the actress' party merged with FIFA star Ronaldo Nazario de Lima's. The TV star has been spending a lot of time down in Miami as of late, enjoying the company of pals Serena Williams and Olivia Munn, whom she celebrated Christmas with. At the time, Olivia shared a picture with the expectant actress, writing, “🎄Christmas in Miami🌴 When friends become family ❤️💚.”