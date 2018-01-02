Jessica Alba and Cash Warren rang in the New Year welcoming their first son on Sunday, December 31! The couple, who are also parents to daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six, announced the joyous news on Monday, January 1, by sharing photos of their baby boy.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5,” the Into the Blue actress wrote alongside a picture of her newborn sleeping.

VIEW GALLERY Jessica gave birth to her son Hayes on December 31, 2017 Photo: Instagram/jessicaalba

Cash also took to Instagram to post a tender shot of himself gazing at his son. Attached to the picture, the proud dad-of-three penned a heartfelt tribute praising his wife. Cash, 38, wrote, “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you’re so lucky to have her by your side.”

He continued, “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017.”

VIEW GALLERY Cash penned a moving tribute following the birth of his first son Photo: Instagram/cash_warren

Jessica, 36, announced last July that she was expecting her third child. “@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed,” she captioned the baby announcement.

The Hollywood star, whose daughters’ names are “words” that begin with the letter “H,” told Jimmy Fallon back in October that her husband had a moniker in mind for their baby boy. Jessica shared, “[Cash] was like, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent ‘H.’” I’m like 'No.' That’s a terrible, terrible name." She added, “It’s just awful. He thinks it’s old school. I’m like ‘No, it’s not.'"