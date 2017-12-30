Selena Gomez is waving goodbye to 2017 in the sunshine! The 25-year-old superstar and a group of her close pals whisked away to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for New Year's Eve weekend. Selena and friends Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry, and Ashley Cook, showed off their enviable holiday backdrop with photos on Instagram. Raquelle shared a sweet picture of the foursome throwing up peace signs and smiling as they stand in the bright ocean. "Our 6th New Years together!" she wrote in the caption along with sun and heart emojis. "Grateful for so many amazing memories."

Selena Gomez has been closing out 2017 on a positive note Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The girl's trip was bigger than it looked in the snap, with social media confirming that more than four friends were along for the gang's final adventure of 2017. Other photos displayed that gal pals Caroline Franklin, Theresa Marie Mingus, Rebeka Walters, and Tanya Rad also traveled to the resort city. It appears as though many of the friend’s boyfriends have joined them as well, however it’s unclear whether Selena's on-again, off-again love Justin Bieber is there.

Selena was on hand to help her BFF pick out her wedding dress Photo: Instagram/@pmdeleon

Selena seems to be ending the last week of 2017 on a good note. Just days before jetting off to Cabo, the Bad Liar singer was in her hometown of Texas, celebrating the holidays and making dreams come true. She helped make her cousin and best friend Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding complete, by surprising her with a very special gift. Priscilla took to her Instagram to share the moment between her and her right hand woman. "When your maid of honor makes your dress a reality and surprises you with it,” the caption read along with a video of Selena and Priscilla holding a sign that said: 'I said yes to the dress.'

In a Boomerang video, Selena and Priscilla joined the rest of the bridal party as they celebrated the special occasion. The Hands to Myself musician, who recently went back to her brunette tresses, was seen holding the bottle of champagne while the rest of the girls raised glasses to toast. The celebration continued with Selena and the rest of the bridesmaids enjoying dinner and drinks at Manny’s Uptown Tex Mex restaurant.