Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas still look like newlyweds after 17 years of marriage. The pair couldn’t hide their love for each other in a stunning new portrait shared by the actress on Thursday, December 28. The Hollywood stars, who coordinated in white ensembles, posed for the loved-up photo in front of the Taj Mahal in India. Alongside the picture, Catherine, 48, simply penned, “Sending love.”

The image appears to have been taken last week during the pair’s visit to the iconic monument with their daughter Carys, 14, and son Dylan, 17. On December 19, the mom-of-two shared a family snapshot from the site, which she captioned: “At the Taj Mahal with the three other “Wonders of the World” in my life❤️.”

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE FAMILY'S TRIP

VIEW GALLERY Catherine shared a stunning new photo with her husband of over 17 years Photo: Instagram/catherinezetajones

At the time, Catherine also posted a video of herself and Michael strolling hand-in-hand towards the Taj Mahal. “The Taj Mahal, today in India. Breathtaking to view and experience. It’s just the ultimate love story,” the actress noted of the experience. Aside from visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, the family-of-four traveled to New Delhi and Cambodia, where they visited the largest religious monument in the world, Angkor Wat, and enjoyed a sunset cruise.

Scroll below for video

The actors and their brood spent their Christmas in Cambodia, where they visited a well they donated. Catherine marked the occasion by sharing a rare photo of her two children beside the well writing, "The best Christmas gift. Today we went to see the well we donated to some families in Cambodia. Such a joy for us. ❤️."

VIEW GALLERY The family celebrated Christmas in Cambodia Photo: Instagram/catherinezetajones

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones pens sweet tribute to Kirk Douglas on his 101st birthday

During their time abroad, Michael, 73, became a first-time grandfather. The actor’s son Cameron Douglas and his girlfriend Viviane Thibes welcomed their daughter Lua Izzy on December 18. Shorlty after the birth of his first grandchild, Michael told People magazine that he and his family are “all ecstatic about baby Lua!” Michael added, “Dylan and Carys love being an aunt and uncle and we’re so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze.”