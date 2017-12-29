American Crime Story stars Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez and Ricky Martin are heading to the Golden Globes! The Assassination of Gianni Versace actors have been announced as presenters at the 75th annual award show by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Penélope, Édgar and Ricky will also be joined by their co-star Darren Criss at the high-profile ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers.

The foursome are among the first round of names that have been announced as presenters for the January 7th show, which airs live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Also presenting at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards are Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington and Emma Watson.