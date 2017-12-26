Selena Gomez makes best friend Priscilla DeLeon's wedding dress dreams come true

Selena Gomez helped make her cousin and best friend Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding dreams come true. The 25-year-old Wolves singer traveled to her home state of Texas to spend the day with the bride-to-be. Priscilla took to her Instagram to share the special moment between her and her right hand woman. "When your maid of honor makes your dress a reality and surprises you with it,” the caption read along with a video of Selena and Priscilla holding a sign that said, 'I said yes to the dress.'"

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Selena was on hand to help her BFF pick out her wedding dress Photo: Instagram/@pmdeleon

In a Boomerang video, Selena and Priscilla joined the rest of the bridal party as they celebrated the special occasion. The Hands to Myself singer, who recently went back to her brunette tresses, was seen holding the bottle of champagne while the rest of the girls raised glasses to toast. The celebration continued with Selena and the rest of the bridesmaids enjoying dinner and drinks at Manny’s Uptown Tex Mex restaurant.

Selena, who is also the godmother of Priscilla’s son, has been a major part in her journey down the aisle. “When your maid of honor plans your engagement you get exactly what you dreamed of,” the mother-of-one wrote after her lavish engagement party, thrown by Selena. After watching Priscilla say “yes,” Selena took to her Instagram to share her joy for her BFF’s new milestone. “We have waited our whole lives for this #whyamIactinglikeigotaring 😝☺️.”

A post shared by Priscilla DeLeon (@pmdeleon22) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:18am PST

MORE: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have a PDA-filled week

While Selena has been preparing her cousin for her wedding, she has had her own love update after reuniting with ex Justin Bieber. The pair, who made headlines after Selena’s ten-month relationship with The Weeknd ended in November, jetted off for a date to Seattle, Washington ahead of the holidays. During a recent interview, Selena opened up about reconnecting with her on-again, off-again love telling Billboard magazine, "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."