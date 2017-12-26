Shakira and Gerard Piqué spend Christmas in New York City with their children

Shakira and her family celebrated Christmas in the Big Apple. The 40-year-old singer and her partner Gerard Piqué kicked-off their holiday at Madison Square Garden with their two sons on Monday, December 25. The pair sat courtside with their boys, four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha and watched the Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Déjà vu singer kept her look festive in a Mickey Mouse holiday sweater paired with leather leggings.

CLICK FOR MORE COURTSIDE PHOTOS

Shakira, Gerard and their two boys spent Christmas sitting courtside at the Knicks game in NYC Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images

The FC Barcelona star kept his look relaxed in a white t-shirt and black denim. Shakira and Gerard’s sons stole the show in matching white sweatshirts and sweatpants with patchwork. Gerard, who recently shut down rumors of a split with his longtime love, took to his Instagram stories to show off how much fun he and his family were having from the sidelines. The soccer star and the singer were clearly rooting for the home team, as they cheered on the Knicks in one video from his story.

MORE: Shakira gets candid about motherhood

Like any other fans, Shakira and her boys snacked on hot dogs and chips. While she didn’t share any snaps from the game, the Hips Don't Lie singer took to her Instagram to share a special message with her fans. “Happy holidays to the best fans any artist could hope for,” she captioned the photo of a Christmas ornament. “Thank you so much for your support this year – the love you guys have shown me over the last few months has been my rock!” The message continued: “I should have more news on the tour to give you in the next few days. Until then, sending love and peace to you and yours. Merry Chrstimas! Shak.” Shakira’s sweet holiday message comes one month after she announced that she would postpone her El Dorado world tour until 2018, due to a vocal hemorrhage.

The family of four snacked on hot dogs and chips Photo: Getty Images

More: Shakira and Gerard silence rumors that they are splitting

“In all the years I’ve been singing, I’ve never been faced with situation like this. As such, and with a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery,” she penned in a special message. “Thanks to my fans throughout the world for their understanding and loyalty, for all the encouraging messages and affection they’ve transmitted to me, and for their prayers.”