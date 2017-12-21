It’s been a huge year for Luis Fonsi, taking home multiple Latin Grammy awards, racking up 2018 Grammy nominations and breaking records with his hit song Despacito – however there is one day that tops it all, his children’s birthdays! The Puerto Rican singer celebrated his daughter Mikaela, six, and one-year-old son Rocco’s birthdays on December 20. Luis' kids were treated to a fun-filled party at the 8,000 square ft. edutainment center, Cool Corner Family Bistro, in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Luis took to his Instagram page to share a snapshot from the joint celebration. Alongside a photo of himself holding his kids, the dad-of-two wrote in Spanish, “Today is the most important day of the year, December 20. Today my two children (they were born the same day with 5 years apart), could not imagine a life without them. I love you Mika and Rocco❤️."

VIEW GALLERY Luis Fonsi's son and daughter share the same birthday Photo: Instagram/LuisFonsi

The 39-year-old’s wife Águeda López also gave fans a peek inside the woodland-themed party that featured green balloons and an array of animal shaped desserts. Attached to the pictures, Águeda wrote, “Six years ago, God taught me what it is to LOVE unconditionally and 1 blessed me again to understand that LOVE is the only thing that grows when it is distributed. Mika & Rocco love him more than my life. Happy birthday my beautiful children. May God bless me and always take care of me.”

Back in September, Luis opened up to HOLA! USA about his family, admitting that being away from them is the hardest part about touring. Luis confessed, "That’s the part that I will never get used to. Being away from my kids, my family. You just kind of just go day by day. It’s really the only way to do it."

The Échame La Culpa singer also noted that he wants his kids to have a normal childhood outside of the spotlight. "I want them to have a normal life you know and touring is not healthy for anybody," Luis said. "I’ll tough it out, and I’ll let them do the normal traditional go to school, come back home, play with your friends kind of childhood which I think is very important."