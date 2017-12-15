Former couple Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reunited in New York City for the holidays to support their nine-year-old twins! The Hollywood stars were proud parents as they sat together to watch their son Max and daughter Emme participate in their school’s Christmas pageant in New York City on Thursday, December 14. The Ni Tú Ni Yo singer sat towards the front proudly recording her young kids in the show.

The Shades of Blue actress shared a video of her little girl, who looked festive in a red and black ensemble, singing alongside her classmates to the holiday tune Do You Hear What I Hear? Jennifer also posted a picture of her son Max carrying the Puerto Rican flag for the “Parade of Nations.” The doting mom was spotted standing up as the flags paraded in to record her son, while also chatting with her ex-husband, 49.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony watched their twins participate in their school pageant Photo: Instagram/JLo

The pair have remained amicable since splitting in 2011 after seven years of marriage. Jennifer, who worked with Marc on her upcoming Spanish language album, recently revealed that music helped repair their relationship. "[Collaborating on the album] actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again," the 48-year-old confessed. “Like, because when we first started working together it's how we met.” She added, “We remembered that like, ‘oh right, we connect on this level of music.’ And we have that. And that's what the album came out of."

Christmas Pageant 2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Jennifer’s outing with her ex came two days after she and her kids decorated their Christmas tree with the singer’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The Booty artist documented the fun-filled holiday night on social media. Jennifer opened up to HOLA! USA this year about her romance with the retired baseball star. I’m in a good relationship,” she shared. “I feel like I can say that for the first time— I don’t know — maybe ever. And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better.”

Jennifer noted, “We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”