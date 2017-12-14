Hilaria Baldwin shares hilarious family photo from Santa visit

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s holidays are off to a funny start. The wellness expert took to her Instagram on Thursday, December 14, to share a priceless photo from her family’s visit with Santa Claus. Alongside the photo, the 33-year-old wrote: “This is us... 💯 🤦🏻♀️ Rafa: hates Santa Carmen: asked for a magic carpet Leo is like: whatever...as long as food is involved in this experience Alec: the forever photogenic celebrity 🤩 And me: 🤔.... 🤗 trying to avoid traumatizing my 2 year old and GETTING MY OBLIGATORY SANTA PHOTO...while sacrificing any attempt at a decent pose 😂. Thank you East Hampton Fire Department 💛 .”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Hilaria shared her family's hilarious holiday card Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

In the hilarious photo, Hilaria held on to her two-year-old son Rafael, while he cried. Alec was all smiles holding Leonardo, one, who was unfazed by the visit. Meanwhile the couple's oldest child, four-year-old Carmen, was a good sport smiling in front of Santa.

MORE: Hilaria and Carmen star in new mother-daughter fashion campaign

There will be an additional family member in next year's photo with Santa. Hilaria and Alec, 59, are expecting their fourth child together — a boy. “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️ ," the expectant mom announced in November. "We are so excited!” Alec reposted the same photo simply writing, "Here we go again..."

VIEW GALLERY Hilaria and Alec are expecting their fourth child together Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

MORE: Hilaria and Alec share their relationship secrets

Shortly after the news of her pregnancy broke, Hilaria told HOLA! USA that Carmen is ready for baby number five. The yoga enthusiast shared, “She’s the only girl, she was telling me I have to have another one for the next one.” When asked if she planned on having another child after her current pregnancy, Hilaria laughed, “I have no idea, at this point I’m like were just going to focus on this one.”