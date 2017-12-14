Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez prepare for first Christmas together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are gearing up to celebrate their first holiday season together! The couple got into the holiday spirit on Tuesday, December 12, decorating a Christmas with the singer’s nine-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The 48-year-old took to her Instagram Story to document the fun-filled family evening.

Jennifer shared photos of her athletic beau, 42, giving her daughter a lift so she could hang an ornament high on the tree. Another image showed the Shades of Blue star’s little boy looking for a spot to hang a red ornament on the bottom.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Alex gave Jennifer's daughter a lift to place an ornament high on the tree Photo: Instagram/JLO

While Alex is tall enough to reach the top of the fir, Jennifer opted for a ladder to place the star on top. The Hollywood stars have been dating since February. Like Jennifer, who is a parent to two little ones, Alex also has two children — daughters Ella, nine, and Natasha, 13.

GALLERY: STARS AND ROYALS SHOW OFF THEIR HOLIDAY DECORATIONS

The actress previously opened up to HOLA! USA about her romance with the former baseball player. “I’m in a good relationship,” she shared. “I feel like I can say that for the first time— I don’t know — maybe ever. And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better.”

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez admired her red and gold Christmas tree after she decorated it with her twins and boyfriend Photo: Instagram/JLO

Jennifer added, “We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”