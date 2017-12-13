George and Amal Clooney knew how to win over passengers on flight with twins

George and Amal Clooney certainly are thoughtful parents. During a recent flight to the UK with their six-month-old twins — Ella and Alexander — the Oscar-winning actor, 56, and human rights attorney, 39, passed out noise-canceling headphones to their fellow first-class passengers. The headphones featured the logo of George's Casamigos Tequila and came with a note that read “apologizing ahead of time” if the twins cried, according to Page Six.

The high-profile couple welcomed their son and daughter in June. Proud dad George recently opened up about his children's different personalities saying, "Ella is very elegant and dainty and she has these big beautiful eyes – she looks just like Amal." Of his son, who "weighs three pounds more than his sister," the actor joked: "He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY George and Amal welcomed their twins in June of 2017 Photo: Getty Images

George has also shared his love for fatherhood, despite admitting that it does exhaust him. "I cry more than they do!" he told the Daily Mail in September. "I cry four times a day right now, because I'm so tired. Hey, remember when you were single, before you didn't have to worry about keeping people alive?!"

GALLERY: GEORGE AND AMAL'S MOST LOVED-UP MOMENTS

Earlier this week, George's best friend and Casamigos co-founder, Rande Gerber, revealed the extent of the star’s generosity, recalling a time in 2013 when George gifted his closest friends one million dollars each. "There's a group of guys we call 'The Boys,'" Rande said during a recent chat on MSNBC's Headliners. "George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ‘Hey, mark September 27, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.’”

MORE: Clooney twins make TV dbeut with 'manny' Matt Damon

VIEW GALLERY George and Amal welcomed their twins in June of 2017Photo: Getty Images

On the day of the get together, George told his friends: "Listen, I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we're still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases." Rande continued: "We open it up, and it's $1 million dollars in $20 bills. Every one of us – 14 of us – got $1 million. Every single one of us. We're in shock."