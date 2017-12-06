Thalía Sodi has come a long way since her telenovela days. The Mexican actress made her directorial debut in HBO’s 15: A Quinceañera Story. The project, which chronicles five young American Latinas as they prepare for their quinceañera celebration [15th birthday], hit close to home for Thalía.

“This is a project that is part of my whole life, my whole career,” she told HOLA! USA on Monday, December 4, at the NYC premiere of the documentary series. “The quince años is the most important tradition in my country and in hispanic families.” She added, “I think that to keep the tradition going for this generation and to share it with a new audience like HBO is key and so important right now for our community and for this world that I think is dark and so many things happening that you just need so much love.”

VIEW GALLERY Thalía made her directorial debut in HBO’s 15: A Quinceañera Story Photo: © 2017 Instar Images/The Grosby Group

Like the girls featured in the four short films, Thalía, who was born in Mexico City, also had a quinceañera. Reflecting on hers, the Latin Grammy-winning artist shared, “I had kind of two quinces because the original, the real quince was typical. It was like with a long tight dress not those kind of [ballgown] dresses and in a club with a DJ and the one that I did in the soap opera [Quinceañera] was a classical quinceañera party so I had the two of them.”

While her daughter Sabrina, whom she shares with husband Tommy Mottola, is only ten-years-old, Thalía revealed that her little girl is looking forward to her own quinceañera and already has a dress in mind for the big day. The 46-year-old said, “[Sabrina’s] right now, she’s talking about it. ‘I want my quinces. I want my quinces. I love it. I want my dress to be like the one, the same like you got married with papi [Tommy Mottola]. That big one.’”

VIEW GALLERY The Mexican singer's daughter is looking forward to her quince celebration one day Photo: Instagram/thalia

Thalía married her music executive husband back in 2000 in a lavish New York City wedding. The director walked down the aisle wearing a princess style ball gown that featured a show-stopping train by Mexican designer Mitzy, who is known for designing quinceañera dresses.

Tommy and his wife recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on December 2. Thalía marked the occasion with a tribute on Instagram writing, “17 years ago, on a cold December night, in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, our dreams came true and we vowed to love each other forever. #HappyAnniversary my love, @TommyMottola! LOVE YOU ❤️.”