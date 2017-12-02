It's been a whirlwind week for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after news of their engagement was announced this past Monday, November 27. Since then, the world is craving every single detail about the woman who won Harry's heart. Most known for her starring role on Suits, the 36-year-old is also a UN women's advocate. It seems fighting for gender equality has always been of the upmost importance to Meghan, as Inside Edition has released an old video of the then-11-year-old discussing sexism and how her own letters on the subject led to change.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their first outing together in Nottingham Photo: Getty Images

Nick News host Linda Ellerbee provided the video footage to Inside Edition, which shows a remarkably confident young Meghan standing up for what she believes in. After watching a commercial for Ivory dishwasher soap which said "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans," Meghan decided to take action. The youngster put pen to paper, writing the company to request that the sexist language be changed from "women" to "people." Her father encouraged her to reach out to Proctor & Gamble, the soap's manufacturing company, as well as civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred and the first lady at the time, Hillary Clinton. She also wrote to Linda Ellerbee, who interviewed Meghan for the news station in 1993.

Meghan said in the video: "I don’t think it is right for kids to grow up thinking that mom does everything. If you see something that you don’t like or offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for lots of other people.” After Meghan's protest, the advert changed the terminology to "people."

Meghan actually spoke of the story in her International Women's Day speech in 2015. She said: "My eleven year old self worked out that if I really wanted someone to hear me, well then I should write a letter to the First Lady." She added: "And a few weeks went by and to my surprise I received letters of encouragement from Hillary Clinton, from Linda Ellerbee, and from Gloria Allred. It was amazing." On the soap company changing the wording in the commercial, Meghan said: "It was at that moment that I realised the magnitude of my actions. At the age of eleven I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality."