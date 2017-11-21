Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a sneak preview of herself transformed into the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother — and she looks almost unrecognizable! The Welsh actress posted a promotional photo on her Instagram account, showing herself in character, wearing minimal eye make-up and berry lipstick, while her trademark long, brown hair was hidden underneath a bandana. A pair of gold hoops and a leopard print jacket completed her look.

Catherine noted in the caption that it was a "thrill" to play Griselda. She wrote: "It's here! The official trailer for my upcoming movie, Cocaine Godmother on Lifetime. Such a thrill playing Griselda Blanco. I can't wait for you all to see it on January 20!"

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Catherine plays Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Lifetime movie Photo: Instagram/catherinezetajones

Back in October, the Hollywood star spoke to Deadline about the role admitting that there was "something fantastic about how she was the boss in a dangerous man’s world."

GALLERY: CELEBRITY MAKEOVERS OF 2017

The 48-year-old actress has been sharing photographs from the set of Cocaine Godmother throughout the year. In June, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with her glam squad, taken in her trailer in Vancouver. Meanwhile in October, Catherine stunned wearing an asymmetrical black and charcoal gown as she graced the red carpet to promote the film in Cannes.

VIEW GALLERY The actress shared photos from the set of the film Photo: Instagram/catherinezetajones

It's been an exciting few days for Catherine, who celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Michael Douglas on November 18. The couple — who have been married for 17 years — first met at the Deauville Film Festival in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 and were married at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2000.