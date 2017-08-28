While Pink was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Sunday evening, it was her daughter Willow who stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards! The six-year-old twinned with her mom and dad, Carey Hart, wearing a pinstripe suit and styling her long blonde hair into braided pigtails. The adorable tot smiled for the camera as she stood with her parents and was even caught singing along to her mother's epic performance!

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY The family twinned wearing pinstripe suits Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The couple's only daughter stayed with her dad while Pink chatted to interviewers, and was spotted photobombing her mom when her giggling dad waved her arms around. Willow was also quick to give her mama a high five from the sidelines as she drove onto the stage in a buggy!

Scroll below for video

During Pink's performance of What About Us, the cameras were back on her daughter, who could be seen singing along to her mom's popular tune. The Family Portrait singer was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and gave a speech about her little girl. She said, "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know.'"

VIEW GALLERY Pink was honored during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Pink continued, “I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her. And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us. And these are artists like Michael Jackson and David Bowie and Freddie Mercury and Annie Lennox and Prince and Janis Joplin and George Michael, Elton John, so many artists. Her eyes glazed over.”

The 37-year-old, who is also a mother to son Jameson, praised her daughter, adding: "So, baby girl. We don't change. We take gravel the in shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change — You, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you." The camera then turned to Willow, who made an adorable face at her mom by tapping her teeth.

WATCH PINK'S SPEECH BELOW