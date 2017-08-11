Double duty! In a hilarious Instagram post, Salma Hayek joked that she ended up having to do a lot more than just eat when her The Hitman’s Bodyguard co-star Ryan Reynolds invited her over for dinner. In the photo, the actress can be seen both cooking and babysitting as she holds Ryan's youngest daughter, Ines, on her hip while stirring a steaming pot. Along with the snap, the star wrote: "When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work. #hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt."

Salma Hayek proved to be a great dinner guest when she cooked and babysat for Ryan Reynolds Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

The 40-year-old Deadpool actor is in the background of the photo, clearly trying to keep his 10-month-old daughter’s attention for the funny pic. He’s clapping and smiling wildly, as his cute little girl, who he shares with wife Blake Lively, looks on from Salma’s arms. The 50-year-old actress evidently got into her role, donning a cute patterned apron for her tasks.

Ryan and Salma grew to be friends while on the set of their new action comedy, The Hitman’s Bodyguard. In the flick, which will be released nationwide on August 18, Ryan plays a top world protection agent who is tasked with guarding the life of his mortal enemy, a notorious hitman played by Samuel L. Jackson. Salma plays the hitman’s wife, who is equally infamous.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share two beautiful children together Photo: Getty Images

The post with Salma is nowhere near the first time that one of Ryan’s children has been featured on social media. In fact, the actor is known for spotlighting his beloved kids, specifically on Twitter where he writes hilarious messages about both Ines and his two-year-old daughter James. Recently, Blake’s husband took to the social media platform to explain why his little girl is a big fan of Disney. He jokingly tweeted, "My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die."