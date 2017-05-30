John F. Kennedy's grandchildren talk their relationship with the grandfather they never met

Though John F. Kennedy didn’t live to meet his three grandchildren, he’s had a profound impact on them growing up. To commemorate what would have been the late president’s 100th birthday on May 29, 2017 his daughter Caroline Kennedy released a video with her children — Rose, Tatiana, and Jack Schlossberg — reflecting on JFK’s legacy.

"One of the defining relationships in my life is with someone I have never met, my grandfather, President John F. Kennedy. It's a little odd to be connected to someone you don't know, especially when everyone else has access to much of the same information about him that you do,” Tatiana said. “Throughout my life I have been able to connect with my grandfather through the study of history which I know he loved.”

VIEW GALLERY The late president's grandchildren (Tatiana, Jack and Rose) reflected on JFK's legacy Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images

The 27-year-old added, “To me that is where he lives. As a historical figure rooted in the past but also as a person connected to so much of what came after him through his writing and from the stories my relatives have told me.”

Rose, who is a dead-ringer for her late grandmother Jackie Kennedy, admitted that she is inspired by her grandfather’s “sense of equality” and courage. “His words and his ideals mean so much to me and to the world we live in today,” the 28-year-old shared. "My grandfather would be proud of how far we've come as a nation since 1963, but he'd have been the first to tell us that we have a long way to go.”

VIEW GALLERY Caroline's father (picture with her mom Jackie and brother John Jr.) was killed in 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald Photo: Apic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jack, reflected on his favorite speech that his grandfather delivered a year before his 1963 assassination. JFK’s only grandson recalled, “My favorite speech is the one that President Kennedy gave at Rice University where he makes the case for sending a man to the moon. He said that that challenge was worth while not because it would easy but because it would be so hard.” The 24-year-old noted, “Great challenges are opportunities.”

In the video, Caroline, 59, admitted the while she misses her father every day, life without him was made easier thanks to the people who kept him in their hearts. JFK’s daughter said, “As his family we’re so proud of what my father stood for during his life and how powerful those values remains day.”

