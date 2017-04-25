Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are gearing up to walk down the aisle again! Less than a week after the 30 Rock alum got down on one knee to propose to his wife, the couple revealed that they are planning to renew their wedding vows. “We’re getting remarried,” Alec told HOLA! USA on Monday evening at the annual National Dance Institute Gala in New York City. Hilaria added, “We figured every five years we’ll renew the vows.”

VIEW GALLERY Alec and Hilaria plan to renew their weddings vows Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for National Dance Institute

The couple tied the knot back in 2012 in front of a slew of famous family members and friends including, Tina Fey, Woody Allen, and Alec’s brothers Stephen and Billy Baldwin. Since exchanging vows nearly five years ago, the pair have welcomed three children — Carmen, three, Rafael, one, and seven-month-old Leonardo — together. As for their secret to staying together, Alec, 59, confessed, “My wife is a very patient woman.” Hilaria, 33, concurred saying, “I’m a very patient woman.”

VIEW GALLERY The couple share three young children together Photo: HOLA! USA

With three little ones at home, the pair admitted that they try to do special activities with their kids, like taking Carmen to get her nails done. It's no surprise growing up in a household with famous parents like Alec and Hilaria that the young Baldwin children are already showing an interest in the arts. While Carmen enjoys showing off “her ballet moves and hip hop moves,” Hilaria noted that her son “Rafa is the actual dancer.” She said, “He has like serious rhythm.” Meanwhile it seems like Alec’s little girl is taking after her father. Hilaria said, “I think Carmen is going to be more like him. She’s very like actor-y.” Alec, who is also a father to 21-year-old daughter Ireland, chimed in clarifying, “Dramatic is what she’s trying to say.”