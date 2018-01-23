La edición número 90 de los Premios Oscar ha dado a conocer su lista de nominados. En esta ocasión, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro lidera la lista con un total de 13 nominaciones gracias a su filme The Shape Of Water. Conoce aquí la lista completa de cintas que competirán durante la próxima ceremonia, que se celebrará el próximo 4 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de la ciudad de Los Ángeles.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesly Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber)

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold e Michael Green)

Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

La enfermedad del amor (The Big Sick) (Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

The Shape Of Water (Guilermo Del Toro)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body and Soul (Hungría)

The Square (Suecia)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darknest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Beauty and the Beast

Darknest Hour

The Shape Of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Phantom Thread

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver

The Shape Of Water

I, Tonya

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

Kong: La isla calavera, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel