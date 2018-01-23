La edición número 90 de los Premios Oscar ha dado a conocer su lista de nominados. En esta ocasión, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro lidera la lista con un total de 13 nominaciones gracias a su filme The Shape Of Water. Conoce aquí la lista completa de cintas que competirán durante la próxima ceremonia, que se celebrará el próximo 4 de marzo en el Dolby Theater de la ciudad de Los Ángeles.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesly Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber)
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold e Michael Green)
Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
La enfermedad del amor (The Big Sick) (Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
The Shape Of Water (Guilermo Del Toro)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Líbano)
Loveless (Rusia)
On Body and Soul (Hungría)
The Square (Suecia)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape Of Water
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darknest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Beauty and the Beast
Darknest Hour
The Shape Of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Phantom Thread
MEJOR MONTAJE
Baby Driver
The Shape Of Water
I, Tonya
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
Kong: La isla calavera, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel