Zoe Kravitz wears $24,000 gold bikini top to Oscars after-party

When one thinks of gold at the Oscars, it's natural for the iconic statuette, made of solid bronze and plated in 24-karat gold, to come to mind. But Zoe Kravitz proved that all that glitters sometimes IS made of gold when she arrived at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash wearing a gilded bikini top worth a whopping $24,000! The deceptively simple Elsa Peretti mesh halter top, which looks like it is more suited for the beach than for a jewelry vault, is made of 18k gold. And if that amazing piece wasn't enough bling for you, the star further accessorized her simple outfit – the gold bikini top and a low slung black maxi-skirt – with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Tiffany jewels including an assortment of pricey diamond bracelets and rings. Scroll through for the rundown of Zoe Kravitz's solid gold appearance at the Vanity Fair bash.

 

A close-up look at the 18k gold mesh bikini top. Zoe kept her makeup pared down and simple, letting her glowing skin and beautiful upswept hairstyle style – not to mention those dazzling diamonds! – speak for themselves. If you would like to own her platinum and diamond teardrop earrings, go have breakfast at Tiffany, where the price is available on request.

 

If you like it, put a ring (or three) on it! Here's a look at the diamond Tiffany jewels Zoe wore with her gold bikini and engagement ring, including two Etoile five-row band ring with pavé diamonds in platinum, together worth $35,000.

© Getty Images

Yes, we absolutely love those jewels, but although diamonds are a girls best friend, we can't resist a fabulous handbag! In addition to her Tiffany jewels, the celebrity beauty also carried a sleek YSL purse with long strap and gold hardware.

The actress, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, arrived with her fiancé Karl Glusman as her date. Zoe revealed  that the two are engaged last October in an interview with Rolling Stone

