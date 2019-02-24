From Billy Porter’s tux-gown to Linda Cardellini’s pink ruffled dress, see the most extravagant looks from the Oscars 2019 red carpet

View 8 pics | Celebrities

OMG! Billy Porter arrived at the Oscars wearing a...tux dress?
OMG! Billy Porter arrived at the Oscars wearing a...tux dress?
Billy Porter
Only the most anticipated night in the film industry, the Oscars are just beginning, but already we’ve been hit with a slew of head-turning looks on the red carpet. There’s no question Oscars night is one of the most glamorous nights of the year in which celebrities are eager to step out in the snazziest of garbs. Nonetheless, there are always those who choose to go the extra mile with their flamboyant fashion choices. From Billy Porter’s winning Christian Siriano tuxedo gown to the pink ruffled dress trend, see all the stars to weren’t shy to add the extra to extravagant.

 

Probably the most shockingly amazing look of the night, Billy Porter rocked a velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. According to the designer himself, the dress was ready in only one week!

Linda Cardellini
Linda stood out in a Schiaparelli gown featuring a high-low hem and magenta ruffles. 

Jennifer Lewis
The actress made a bold statement in a bejeweled copper pantsuit. 

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey was a vision in one of the hottest trends of the evening: pink and ruffles. Her gown is Giambartista Valli!

Ruth E. Carter
The renowned costume designer graced the red carpet with an off-shoulder number featuring oversized puff sleeves. 

Shangela
Shangela stunned in a tiered lilac and gold mermaid gown. 

Gemma Chan
More pink and more ruffles on the carpet! Gemma wore an iteration of the trend with a stunning Valentino gown. 

Spike Lee
The director turned heads in a vibrant purple suit and shiny, gold sneakers and topped it off with a purple captain's cap.

