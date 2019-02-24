Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners

View Galleries
-
From Penelope Cruz to Guillermo del Toro: past Latinx Oscar winners
-
Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, J-Rod and more celebrity couples on the carpet
-
Oscars 2019: All the show-stopping red carpet style
-
Step inside the most fabulous Oscars 2019 pre-parties with Yalitza Aparicio and more stars
Oscars weekend is finally here and no one is more excited than the stars (except for us at HOLA, perhaps)! After a bustling 2019 awards season,...
-
Karl Lagerfeld's Hollywood: 10 fabulous Chanel looks at the Oscars