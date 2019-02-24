View 11 pics | Celebrities

Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners

...
Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners
You're reading

Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners

1/11
Yalitza stuns on red carpet debut - and brings a guest that warms all of our hearts
Next

Yalitza stuns on red carpet debut - and brings a guest that warms all of our hearts
Regina King
© Getty Images

Regina King

The 2019 Oscars are in full swing and there have been a lot of buzzy moments. From the stunning red carpet looks to first-time Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio adorably bringing her mom as her date, this night has been filled with memorable moments.

But the best part of the night? The winners! Scroll through for a complete list of all the victors of the night! 

 

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk

Free Solo
© Getty Images

Free Solo

Documentary

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, and Shannon Dill took home the Oscar for Free Solo, a documentary that follows rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to free climb a 900-meter vertical rock at Yosemite National Park.

vice
© Getty Images

vice

Makeup & Hairstyling

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney all won for their work in Vice

Ruth Carter
© Getty Images

Ruth Carter

Costume Design

Ruth Carter took home the award for her work in Black Panther.

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
© Getty Images

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

Production Design

Black Panther took home another award courtesy of Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart.

Alfonso Cuaron
© Getty Images

Alfonso Cuaron

Cinematography

Javier Bardem and Angela Bassett presented Alfonso Cuaron with the award for Best Foreign Film for the groundbreaking Netflix hit Roma

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
© Getty Images

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

Sound Editing

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone took home the award for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
© Getty Images

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

Sound Mixing

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali won big for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Alfonso Cuaron
© Getty Images

Alfonso Cuaron

Foreign Language Film

Mexican film director took home his second award of the night for Best Foreign Language Film for his work in Roma

John Ottoman
© Getty Images

John Ottoman

Best Editing

Another nod to Bohemian RhapsodyJohn Ottoman took home the award for Best Editing.

Mahershala Ali
© Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali scored one of the biggest awards of the night—Best Supporting Actor—for his role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries