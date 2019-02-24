Briefly before the Academy Awards took place, Mexican Hollywood actor Eugenio Derbez expressed his deep admiration toward director and producer Alfonso Cuaron.

In the letter, Derbez congratulated Cuaron for the diversity of his film, Roma. He stated that diversity is more than the cast of a movie, or the crew, involved in the project. Diversity is about building bridges between the audience and the story on the screen, enabling the audience to view the world through a different set of eyes.

Eugenio also brings to light that many years ago he was approached by Cuaron to participate in one of the Oscar-winning director's earlier projects. Derbez turned down the offer in favor of a competing one, however, the comedian has appreciated watching his “compatriota” (fellow countrman) grow and break boundaries in the Hollywood film industry.

Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez writes heartfelt open letter to Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron, for breaking boundaries with his Netflix film, Roma