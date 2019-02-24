Yalitza Aparicio is ready for her big moment! The Roma star made her arrival at the Academy Awards for Hollywood’s big night out on Sunday, February 24. The 25-year-old Mexican beauty walked her first Academy Awards red carpet – with her mother – in a stunning look by Rodarte. Yalitza was an ice blue beauty in a one-shoulder gown with embellished details. For her glam, Yalitza went with her signature pink lip and allowed her long dark tresses flow past her shoulders.

Yalitza Aparicio walked her first Oscars red carpet Photo: Getty Images

Yalitza kicked off the biggest night in Hollywood with her co-star Marina de Tavira – who wore a stunning red dress by J. Mendel. The two stars posed for the camera together, before splitting to show off their individual looks. It is set to be a big night for Yalitza who earned a nomination in the Best Actress category for her breakout role in the film. The former teacher follows Salma Hayek as the second Mexican women in history to earn a nomination for the category.

As for attending her first ceremony, the actress told HOLA! Mexico that she doesn’t have a speech prepared – she is looking forward to speaking from the heart. “I don’t have a prepared speech. Wouldn’t it be better to say something that comes from the heart at that moment,” she said. Yalitza is also looking forward to bringing the spirit of her home country to Hollywood. "I've always been proud of what I am and who I am.”

Yalitza and Marina star in Roma which is nominated for ten awards Photo: Getty Images

Roma, which has won a host of awards this award season, picked up nods in ten categories. The Netflix film could take home a trophy for Best Picture, Foreign Language Film, Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Production Design and Sound Editing. The film’s director Alfonso Cuáron picked up a nomination for Best Director. Marina de Tavira is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. See all the excitement for Roma and the rest of the films with HOLA! ‘s live coverage of the 91st Annual Academy Awards, airing live on ABC at 8pm.