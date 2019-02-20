It still seems like a dream for the former pre-school teacher. Making appearances on the red carpet, much less having the starring role in an Oscars nominated film, seemed like an impossibility to her. But it's not. Twenty-five year old actress Yalitza Aparicio has been invited to red carpets, events, and awards shows all over the world after her breakthrough performance in Roma. She deserves ever moment of it, and so much more.

Yalitza has managed to stay on top of the game by always looking flawless while maintaining her elegant and down-to-earth personality. From a preschool teacher to gracing some of the most exclusive red carpets and attending the most prestigious awards ceremonies worldwide, Yalitza has maintained her true spirit throughout.

See some of the looks the newly-discovered actress has worn as she rubs shoulders with other industry greats!

A simple and down-to-earth woman, Yalitza shows us how to grace the red carpet