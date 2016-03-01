Sunday night was all about Leonardo DiCaprio. The Hollywood star was the man of hour (the many hours) as he celebrated his first ever Oscars win. In the mood to celebrate, the star partied the night away with his family, friends and peers at several of the Academy Awards after-parties.

Scroll down to see video of Leo getting his Oscar engraved

First up, Leo hit the Governors Ball, which is held just upstairs from the Oscars ceremony. The ball is an absolute must for Oscar winners; once inside they can have their statues engraved on the spot. "Do you do this every year? I wouldn't know!" the actor joked to the etcher.

Leonardo joked around with the statue etcher at the Governors Ball Photo: Getty Images

Afterwards, the award-winner headed to the star-studded Vanity Fair party, where he posed on the red carpet with his coveted trophy before heading inside to continue the celebrations.

As soon he walked into the room with his mom and his close friends Tobey Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer, Leo was immediately surrounded by well wishers and fellow party-goers wanting to congratulate the star.

The actor was proud to show off his Academy Award at the Vanity Fair party Photo: Getty Images

According to one onlooker, Leo looked "deliriously happy" at the party – as was his mom Irmelin Indenbirken, who told the Vanity Fair how incredibly proud of her son she is.



Ben Affleck, Chris Rock, Rebel Wilson and Sean Puffy Combs were among the famous faces seen chatting to the triumphant actor, who happily posed for photos. And he certainly made a big impression of Rebel, who later shared two pictures taken with the star, writing alongside: "Love you Leo."

Love you Leo X A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Feb 28, 2016 at 11:43pm PST

Rebel Wilson was among those who congratulated Leo on his win

As he started to make his way out of the party, the actor was grabbed by Sir Elton John for one last photo. In all the excitement of the night, Leo forgot to include his Oscar in the frame – "Hold it up," Elton said, and the actor happily obliged before ducking out of the door to continue his celebrations elsewhere.