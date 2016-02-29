Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make red carpet debut at Oscars after-party

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have made their relationship red carpet official. The Voice co-stars stepped out Sunday evening for the Vanity Fair Oscar party, making their red carpet debut as a couple.

The No Doubt singer looked red hot in a sheer Yanina Couture gown. Gwen completed her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch, her signature bold red lip and her gold locks down.

CLICK TO SEE MORE COUPLES AT THE VF PARTY



Photo: Getty Images

While the 46-year-old exuded old Hollywood glamour, Blake tapped into his country roots for the snazzy soirée. The country crooner opted for blue jeans, a black blazer and cowboy boots for the star-studded, black tie event.

Inside the party, the pair mingled with other A-list couples including Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, along with "Confident" singer Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Despite Gwen and Blake's strikingly different fashion choices, the couple’s romance continues to go strong. Earlier this month, Gwen confirmed her new single “Make Me Like You” is about her country beau. She told Jimmy Kimmel, "I will admit, that song is about that guy.”

The mom-of-three, who split from husband Gavin Rossdale last year, added, “What’s so crazy is like, sometimes tragedy, if you really absorb it, you can turn it into something beautiful. This whole album is really about just trying to take something that was awful and just, I don’t know, healing from it and turning it into something beautiful.”