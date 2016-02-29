Oscars 2016: 'Writing's on the Wall' singer Sam Smith shows off 42-pound weight loss

The winner of the Best Music (Original Song) Award for his Bond theme song "Writing's On The Wall" at the 2016 Oscars, Sam Smith also had fans loving his dapper look on the red carpet. His tailored tuxedo from Dunhill showed off his recent 42-pound weight loss.

Sam looked dapper in his Dunhill tuxedo Photo: Getty Images

The singer was thrilled and feeling confident as he attended the worlds biggest awards ceremony. Ahead of the event, Sam thanked the designer for his suit on Twitter. "Thank you Dunhill. I FEEL SO GOOD!" he wrote.

Sam at the Grammys in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

For the past year the "Stay with Me" singer has been shedding the pounds and sharing his progress on Instagram.

He revealed that the secret behind his transformation was nutritional therapist Amelia Freer and her cookbook, Eat. Nourish. Glow. Posting on Instagram, Sam explained that Amelia had "completely transformed" his relationship with food. "It's not even about weight loss it's about feeling happy in yourself," he wrote.