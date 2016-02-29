Oscars 2016: Leonardo DiCaprio reunited with his 'homegirl' Kate Winslet

It was the moment their many fans had been waiting for. Arriving at the Oscars on Sunday night, Leonardo DiCaprio was reunited with his good friend - and one of his biggest supporters - his former Titanic co-star Kate Winslet.

The pair arrived shortly after one another at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Posing for the shutterbugs, Kate, 40, and Leonardo, 41, had a playful exchange.

The English rose was pictured beckoning her long-time friend over while Leonardo happily obliged. The duo certainly had a lot to smile about. Leonardo is tipped to walk home with his first Oscar, after being nominated for his role in The Revenant. Kate, similarly, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steve Jobs.

The Labor Day star wowed on the red carpet, showing off her curves in a metallic Ralph Lauren gown that featured a daring train. Leonardo, meanwhile, was his usual dapper self in a black tuxedo.

Fans of "Jack" and "Rose" have enjoyed seeing the actor and actress together during awards season.

Kate has been particularly vocal about her support for Leonardo. The English beauty has predicted that 2016 is Leonardo's year and so far Kate has been proven right; Leonardo won the Best Actor Golden Globe in January and the same BAFTA accolade in February.

After scooping the BAFTA, Leonardo paid tribute to his friend, calling Kate his "homegirl". When asked at the winners press conference how he felt about Kate being his "main groupie", Leonardo chuckled, saying, "My main groupie?"

"No, it feels amazing, honestly," he said. "I have a true love for cinema, I have ever since I was a young teenager. I grew up in this industry, ironically I felt very detached from it even though I lived in East Los Angeles. I always felt like it was this distant thing that I couldn't touch.

"So to have worked in this industry since I was 13 years old, having done 20-something odd movies, and to be here now, really feels amazing. It feels fantastic."

"And Kate? Kate is my homegirl," he added to a room full of laughter.