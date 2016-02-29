Oscars 2016: Jacob Tremblay makes a fashionable Academy Awards debut in Armani

There was yet another career highlight in store for Hollywood's cutest actor of the moment, Jacob Tremblay on Sunday night. The 9-year-old looked cool and confident as he made his Oscars 2016 red carpet debut, joined by his proud parents Jason and Christina.

Looking sharp in a Armani suit, the young Room star had no problem navigating the long press line and shined in front of the hundreds of shutterbugs taking his picture.

Jacob Tremblay looked like a true pro as he made his Oscars debut

There was some speculation that the Canadian star would wear the replica Star Wars rebel flight suit that he received as a gift from Ellen DeGeneres. The actor was thrilled to receive the fancy outfit, complete with bow tie, during an appearance on the talk show and even promised the host that he would wear it come Oscars night.

Even without the uniform, Jacob had no problem standing out amongst Hollywood's most stylish stars - even if his point of view on the carpet is mostly legs, as the pint-sized star adorably explained to Ryan Seacrest.

He was thrilled to be dubbed the "king of the Oscars" by an ABC reporter, telling her it was "pretty cool". And the best part of Oscars night? Getting to stay up past his 8pm bed time.





In the car! #Oscars Una foto publicada por Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) el 28 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 2:57 PST

After walking the red carpet the actor headed inside to prepare for his role as a show presenter. In addition to handing out a trophy, Jacob will be on the edge of his seat waiting to find out if his Room co-star Brie Larson comes out on top in the Best Actress category.

Should Brie win she'll be sure to thank her on-screen son, whom she has described as her "shining light" for keeping her sane during the past couple of months. "I could not have made the movie without him and I could not get through this whirlwind press experience without him," the actress revealed to eTalk. "He is my rock."